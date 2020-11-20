Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Harassment of San Isidro movement exemplifies ongoing assault on freedom of expression

The ongoing harassment and intimidation of members of the San Isidro movement, at the forefront of challenging Decree 349, a dystopian law that stands to censor artists, shows Cuba’s ongoing repression of human rights, including the right to freedom of expression in the country. Authorities can continue to harass, intimidate, detain, and criminalize artists and alternative thinkers, but they can’t keep their minds in prison

© Amnesty International -


