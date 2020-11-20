Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Authorities Weaponize Covid-19 for Repression

Share this article
Click to expand Image Musician and opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine during a press conference in Kampala, Uganda, October 1, 2019. © 2019 Sipa via AP Images (Nairobi) – The arrest and detention of presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, is a sign of the growing repression of opposition politicians ahead of Uganda’s national elections scheduled for January 2021. The Ugandan authorities should release Kyagulanyi immediately and unconditionally and respect the rights of people to peacefully protest his detention. Security forces arrested Kyagulanyi, popularly known…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Tanzania: Killings, arbitrary detention and torture of opposition members in aftermath of elections
~ Taiwan: the non-renewal of CTi news channel’s licence does not go against press freedom
~ Nepal: Stalling on Justice for Conflict-Era Crimes
~ Malaysia: End Abusive Immigration Detention
~ Burundi: Global campaign to free Germain Rukuki launched today
~ Still no Accountability for Hong Kong’s Police Force
~ Lame Duck US Congress Should Pass Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
~ Greece Commits to End “Protective” Child Detention
~ On eve of the G20 Riyadh summit, RSF calls for public support to secure the release of jailed journalists in Saudi Arabia
~ Guinea: Post-Election Violence, Repression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter