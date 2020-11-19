Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lame Duck US Congress Should Pass Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery

Share this article
Click to expand Image A young boy raises his fist during a demonstration in Atlanta, Georgia, May 31, 2020. © 2020 Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images Before the 116th US Congress adjourns for the year, it has a chance to do something historic: vote on House Resolution (H.R.) 40, a bill that would establish an expert commission to investigate the legacy of slavery and its ongoing harm, and come up with proposals for reparations. H.R. 40 was first introduced more than 30 years ago, but has languished ever since, never gaining traction as systemic racism became ever more entrenched in the United…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Still no Accountability for Hong Kong’s Police Force
~ Greece Commits to End “Protective” Child Detention
~ On eve of the G20 Riyadh summit, RSF calls for public support to secure the release of jailed journalists in Saudi Arabia
~ Guinea: Post-Election Violence, Repression
~ Turkey: Opposition Politicians Detained for Four Years
~ Pushbacks in Greek Waters Put Lives at Risk
~ Thailand: Police Violence Against Democracy Demonstrators
~ Australia: Follow Up Afghan Report with Prosecutions
~ Reporter fatally shot in “encounter” with soldiers in the Philippines
~ Film Shows Why George Soros Believes in an Open Society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter