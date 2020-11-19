Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece Commits to End “Protective” Child Detention

Click to expand Image Unaccompanied children line up for an evening meal at a detention facility run by the Greek police.   © 2015 Kelly Lynn Lunde In a huge victory for children’s rights, the Greek government is ending the long-standing practice of detaining unaccompanied migrant children in jail cells. The announcement was made on November 18 by the Migration and Asylum Minister of Greece, Notis Mitarakis. As of that date no unaccompanied migrant children remained in police custody, he said. Human Rights Watch published its first report on the consequences of the “protective custody”…

