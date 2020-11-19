Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On eve of the G20 Riyadh summit, RSF calls for public support to secure the release of jailed journalists in Saudi Arabia

Share this article
NewsOn the eve of the 21-22 November G20 summit hosted virtually in Riyadh, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is highlighting the plight of 34 journalists who remain unjustly jailed in Saudi Arabia, calling for public support to urge G20 leaders to take action to secure their release and improve the press freedom climate in the country. Following months of direct advocacy with G20 states and a public “50 day clock” and accompanying petition, RSF

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Still no Accountability for Hong Kong’s Police Force
~ Lame Duck US Congress Should Pass Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
~ Greece Commits to End “Protective” Child Detention
~ Guinea: Post-Election Violence, Repression
~ Turkey: Opposition Politicians Detained for Four Years
~ Pushbacks in Greek Waters Put Lives at Risk
~ Thailand: Police Violence Against Democracy Demonstrators
~ Australia: Follow Up Afghan Report with Prosecutions
~ Reporter fatally shot in “encounter” with soldiers in the Philippines
~ Film Shows Why George Soros Believes in an Open Society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter