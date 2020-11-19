Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Post-Election Violence, Repression

(New York) – The post presidential-election period in Guinea has been marred with violence and repression, with at least 12 people dead, Human Rights Watch said today. Following the October 18, 2020 election, security forces used excessive force to disperse opposition-led demonstrations in the capital, Conakry. Click to expand Image A voter card used by a Guinean citizen in the capital Conakry during the presidential elections held on October 18, 2020 ©private, Conakry, Guinea © © 2020 Private The main opposition candidate, Cellou Dalein Diallo, was held under de facto house arrest,…

© Human Rights Watch -


