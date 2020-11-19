Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Opposition Politicians Detained for Four Years

Share this article
Click to expand Image Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has been held in Edirne F-type Prison since November 4, 2016. © 2020 Private (Istanbul) – The Turkish government should immediately release from detention Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-leader of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), in accordance with the 2018 judgment of the European Court of Human Rights, ARTICLE 19 and Human Rights Watch said today. The detention of Demirtaş and eight other democratically elected Peoples’ Democratic Party members of parliament four…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guinea: Post-Election Violence, Repression
~ Pushbacks in Greek Waters Put Lives at Risk
~ Thailand: Police Violence Against Democracy Demonstrators
~ Australia: Follow Up Afghan Report with Prosecutions
~ Reporter fatally shot in “encounter” with soldiers in the Philippines
~ Film Shows Why George Soros Believes in an Open Society
~ Trump fires cybersecurity head
~ France: RSF denounces use of concealment of professional secrecy accusation and calls for its removal
~ Hungary: Intensified Attack on LGBT People
~ Haiti: End Sexual Abuse in Football
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter