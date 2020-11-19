Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pushbacks in Greek Waters Put Lives at Risk

Click to expand Image An officer from the European Union’s border protection agency, Frontex, holds the arm of a migrant as they board a ferry in the port of Mytilini, Lesbos island, Greece, on Friday, April 8, 2016. © 2016 AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris Mounting evidence suggests the Greek government has been secretly expelling thousands of migrants trying to reach its shores. An EUObserver article published on November 18 also suggests the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) is aware of this practice. A redacted email chain from Frontex, made available to the EUObserver following…

© Human Rights Watch -


