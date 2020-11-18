Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine radio journalist shot six times outside home

NewsIn view of the circumstances surrounding a radio show host’s execution-style murder a week ago in Pangasinan province, in the northern Philippines, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the provincial police to prioritize the hypothesis that he was killed in connection with his journalism.Virgilio “Vir” Maganes died on the spot when he was shot six times by two men on a motor scooter outside his home in th

© Reporters without borders -


