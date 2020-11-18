Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reporter fatally shot in “encounter” with soldiers in the Philippines

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for a fully independent investigation into how freelance reporter Ronnie Villamor came to be fatally shot by soldiers when about to cover a survey of a disputed piece of land in the island province of Masbate, in the central Philippines.According to the local police, whose account is – at the very least – controversial, Ronnie Villamor

© Reporters without borders -


