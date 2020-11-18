Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar’s Military Still Using Children in Fighting

Share this article
Click to expand Image Myanmar military officers salute at their national flag during a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.  © 2020 AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo On October 5, Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw, allegedly forced a group of farmers including several boys to walk ahead of their troops to clear a path through mines in an operation against the insurgent Arakan Army in Rakhine State. Fighting broke out and two boys were killed and a third was wounded. Using civilians as “human shields” is a war crime, as is using children in combat. The Tatmadaw…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Reporter fatally shot in “encounter” with soldiers in the Philippines
~ Film Shows Why George Soros Believes in an Open Society
~ Trump fires cybersecurity head
~ France: RSF denounces use of concealment of professional secrecy accusation and calls for its removal
~ Hungary: Intensified Attack on LGBT People
~ Haiti: End Sexual Abuse in Football
~ Philippine radio journalist shot six times outside home
~ Guatemala: Congress Assaulting Judicial Independence
~ Bad News for the US on World Prematurity Day
~ Biden: "More people may die" without presidential transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter