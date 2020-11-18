Tolerance.ca
Film Shows Why George Soros Believes in an Open Society

Click to expand Image SOROS © 2020 Vital Pictures, LLC. All of us are the product of our backgrounds. George Soros is no exception. “Soros,” a new documentary about him opening tonight, shows vividly why he is so committed to an “open society.” Filled with interviews by people who have known him for decades, the film explains Soros’s attraction to the views of the philosopher Karl Popper, under whom he studied in London after fleeing his native Hungary. Popper’s vision of an open society appealed to Soros because he had experienced the opposite. Growing up in Hungary in the years around…

~ Reporter fatally shot in “encounter” with soldiers in the Philippines
~ Trump fires cybersecurity head
~ France: RSF denounces use of concealment of professional secrecy accusation and calls for its removal
~ Hungary: Intensified Attack on LGBT People
~ Haiti: End Sexual Abuse in Football
~ Philippine radio journalist shot six times outside home
~ Myanmar’s Military Still Using Children in Fighting
~ Guatemala: Congress Assaulting Judicial Independence
~ Bad News for the US on World Prematurity Day
~ Biden: "More people may die" without presidential transition
