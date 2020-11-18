Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump fires cybersecurity head

Two weeks after the polls closed in an election he is now projected to lose, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to fire the official responsible for spearheading efforts to secure the vote. What happened and could be the impact on American democracy? Plus a look ahead at the EU Summit and an update on three Hong Kong lawmakers that were arrested.

© Voice of America -


