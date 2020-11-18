Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Intensified Attack on LGBT People

Click to expand Image People march with a giant rainbow flag from the parliament building in Budapest during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade on July 6, 2019. © © 2019 Attila Kisbedenek/AFP via Getty Images (Budapest) – A Hungarian government proposal to amend the constitution to restrict adoption to married couples is designed to exclude lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people and families and is an affront to common European values, Human Rights Watch said today. The Hungarian parliament should reject it resoundingly. And the European Commission…

© Human Rights Watch -


