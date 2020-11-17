Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Congress Assaulting Judicial Independence

Share this article
Click to expand Image Lawmakers vote in Congress, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on September 11, 2017. © REUTERS/Luis Echeverria (Washington, DC) – The Guatemalan Congress’s efforts to press criminal charges against Constitutional Court judges over a recent court ruling are a flagrant assault on judicial independence, Human Rights Watch said today. In May 2020, the Constitutional Court ruled that to select suitable candidates, Congress should ensure that its process for selecting high court judges meets basic requirements. The ruling responded to a complaint that the list for Congress…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Bad News for the US on World Prematurity Day
~ Biden: "More people may die" without presidential transition
~ Argentina: Congress must pass historic bill to legalize abortion
~ Trump Administration Moves to Entrench Global Gag Rule
~ Trans People at Risk in Honduras
~ Iran: No Justice for Bloody 2019 Crackdown
~ Ukraine: Armed Groups’ Arbitrary Pandemic Restrictions
~ Philippine radio journalist shot six times outside home
~ Solomon Islands: Total Facebook ban over criticism of government is brazen attack on freedom of expression
~ RSF announces nominees for its 2020 Press Freedom Awards
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter