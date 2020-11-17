Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Congress must pass historic bill to legalize abortion

Activism and the unwavering efforts of the women’s movement have led to this historic moment: today abortion is a central issue on the political agenda. The president has kept his word and has presented a draft bill to legalize abortion in Argentina. Now Congress must rise to the occasion and not miss the opportunity to recognize the rights of women, girls and others who can become pregnant to make free decisions about their bodies

More
~ Guatemala: Congress Assaulting Judicial Independence
~ Bad News for the US on World Prematurity Day
~ Biden: "More people may die" without presidential transition
~ Trump Administration Moves to Entrench Global Gag Rule
~ Trans People at Risk in Honduras
~ Iran: No Justice for Bloody 2019 Crackdown
~ Ukraine: Armed Groups’ Arbitrary Pandemic Restrictions
~ Philippine radio journalist shot six times outside home
~ Solomon Islands: Total Facebook ban over criticism of government is brazen attack on freedom of expression
~ RSF announces nominees for its 2020 Press Freedom Awards
