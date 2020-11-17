Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Moves to Entrench Global Gag Rule

Click to expand Image A woman walks past a mural on a Family Health Options clinic in the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, May 16, 2017. © 2017 Reuters With attention turning toward what the administration of President-elect Joe Biden should do to protect sexual and reproductive rights, the administration of President Donald Trump is trying to further entrench rules that restrict work on these issues overseas. These late efforts would expand the global gag rule, a policy that restricts foreign nongovernmental organizations that receive US funds from using non-US provided funds to provide…

© Human Rights Watch -


