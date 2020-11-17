Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Armed Groups’ Arbitrary Pandemic Restrictions

Click to expand Image People listen to an armed man with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as they wait before crossing the line of contact at a checkpoint, which was temporary closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then reopened, near the settlement of Olenivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 7, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko (Kyiv) – Excessive, confusing, and arbitrary restrictions on movement, imposed in parts of eastern Ukraine by Russia-backed armed groups in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, fail to properly accommodate humanitarian imperatives and put an…

