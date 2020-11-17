Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF announces nominees for its 2020 Press Freedom Awards

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is unveiling the list of 12 journalists and media outlets from 12 countries who have been nominated for the 2020 RSF Press Freedom Awards, to be awarded in Taipei on 8 December.

© Reporters without borders -


