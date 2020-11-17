Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil’s 2020 municipal elections: RSF’s five recommendations to city councillors on protecting press freedom

Share this article
NewsAmid a decline in press freedom and freedom of expression in Brazil, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on those who were elected as councillors in last Sunday's, November 15th, municipal elections to commit to principles that protect the right to inform and the free exercise of journalism.With new terms of office for mayors and city councillors in 5,570 municipalities, last Sunday's, November 15th, municipal elections are a milestone in the political dynamics of Brazil.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Solomon Islands: Total Facebook ban over criticism of government is brazen attack on freedom of expression
~ RSF announces nominees for its 2020 Press Freedom Awards
~ Egypt: Leading Rights Group Official Arrested
~ As COVID-19 cases climb, good news on vaccine front
~ Awaiting Justice for Police Killings in DR Congo
~ Draft EU Regulation on 'Terrorist Content' Online Threatens Rights
~ Côte d’Ivoire: The use of machetes and guns reveals horrors of post-election violence
~ Crime reporter deliberately killed by speeding car in northeastern India
~ German protests against COVID-19 measures: Persecution of journalists behind the façade of a citizen movement
~ France: Deputies urged to remove ban on filming police “with the aim of harming” from bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter