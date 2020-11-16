Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Leading Rights Group Official Arrested

Click to expand Image Several European diplomats attend a meeting at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights' (EIPR) office in Cairo on November 3, 2020.  © 2020 Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (Beirut) – Egyptian security forces have arrested and detained a leader of a major human rights group, Human Rights Watch said today. The security forces raided the home of Mohamed Basheer, the human resources director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), in the early morning hours of November 15, 2020, and detained him on what appear to be abusive terrorism charges.…

© Human Rights Watch -


