Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As COVID-19 cases climb, good news on vaccine front

Moderna Inc. released data Monday saying that results from its vaccine trial showed it 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 as cases in the United States continued to climb. Plus, Peru's president stepped down on Sunday, and the latest as fighting continues in Ethiopia.

Read complete article
© Voice of America -


~ Egypt: Leading Rights Group Official Arrested
~ Awaiting Justice for Police Killings in DR Congo
~ Draft EU Regulation on 'Terrorist Content' Online Threatens Rights
~ Côte d’Ivoire: The use of machetes and guns reveals horrors of post-election violence
~ Crime reporter deliberately killed by speeding car in northeastern India
~ German protests against COVID-19 measures: Persecution of journalists behind the façade of a citizen movement
~ France: Deputies urged to remove ban on filming police “with the aim of harming” from bill
~ Waiving Intellectual Property Rules Key to Beating Covid-19
~ EU: Bring Human Rights to the Top of Central Asia Agenda
~ Iraq: No Justice for Enforced Disappearances
