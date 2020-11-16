Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Awaiting Justice for Police Killings in DR Congo

Share this article
Click to expand Image Congolese police taking part in the first Operation Likofi in Kinshasa, December 2, 2013. © 2013 Private At 3 a.m. on December 18, 2013, about 20 police officers stormed the home of 24-year-old Gauthier (a pseudonym) and forced him into their pickup truck. This was the last time his mother saw him. Gauthier was among dozens of young men and boys suspected to be “kuluna,” or gang members, who fell victim to a months-long, brutal police campaign in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa. “No one has ever told me where my son is,” Gauthier's mother told…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Egypt: Leading Rights Group Official Arrested
~ As COVID-19 cases climb, good news on vaccine front
~ Draft EU Regulation on 'Terrorist Content' Online Threatens Rights
~ Côte d’Ivoire: The use of machetes and guns reveals horrors of post-election violence
~ Crime reporter deliberately killed by speeding car in northeastern India
~ German protests against COVID-19 measures: Persecution of journalists behind the façade of a citizen movement
~ France: Deputies urged to remove ban on filming police “with the aim of harming” from bill
~ Waiving Intellectual Property Rules Key to Beating Covid-19
~ EU: Bring Human Rights to the Top of Central Asia Agenda
~ Iraq: No Justice for Enforced Disappearances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter