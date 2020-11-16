Tolerance.ca
Draft EU Regulation on 'Terrorist Content' Online Threatens Rights

This week European Union negotiators will enter what is expected to be the final round of talks on a new regulation on preventing the dissemination of online content classified as “terrorist.” The working draft  poses serious risks to free expression and the rule of law. Click to expand Image European Union flags are waving in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. August 5, 2020. © 2020 Laurie Dieffembacq (Sipa via AP Images) When the EU first proposed the regulation in 2018, Human Rights Watch and other nongovernmental organizations argued that it was…

© Human Rights Watch -


