Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: The use of machetes and guns reveals horrors of post-election violence

Authorities in Côte d’Ivoire must investigate the killing of dozens of people with rifles, guns and machetes since the presidential election, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International -


