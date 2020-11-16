Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Deputies urged to remove ban on filming police “with the aim of harming” from bill

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on France’s deputies to strike a controversial ban on photographing or filming police “with the aim of harming” from the government’s “global security” bill when the National Assembly examines the bill in plenary session on 17 November. The proposed ban would threaten press freedom, RSF says.The bill’s controversial article 24 would ban journalists, media and anyone

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


