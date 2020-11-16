Tolerance.ca
Waiving Intellectual Property Rules Key to Beating Covid-19

With two companies, Pfizer and BioNTech, having announced promising early results for a Covid-19 vaccine they are developing, governments in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom are racing to prebook hundreds of millions of doses for their own use. But as long as intellectual property rights limit the production of and access to Covid-19 vaccines that are found to be safe and effective, the world is headed down a dangerous path, as such vaccines will remain out of reach for most low- and middle-income countries. Those pushing to share the benefits of science widely to protect people’s…

Human Rights Watch


