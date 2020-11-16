Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Bring Human Rights to the Top of Central Asia Agenda

Click to expand Image European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. © 2020 Yves Herman/Pool Photo via AP (Brussels) – The European Union (EU) should set consequences if Central Asian governments fail to meet more ambitious human rights goals, Human Rights Watch said today. The EU’s response to political turmoil, such as in Kyrgyzstan, or to challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, should prioritize respect for human rights and the rule of law. On November 17, 2020, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell will meet remotely with foreign ministers from…

© Human Rights Watch -


