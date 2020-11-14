Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RFE/RL reporter killed in targeted bombing in southern Afghanistan

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled that a bomb placed under a radio reporter’s car in southwestern Afghanistan killed him and injured his brother, a fellow journalist, on 12 November. RSF firmly condemns the increase in violence against media personnel in Afghanistan and urges the authorities to give them better protection.

