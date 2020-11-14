Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curbing Political Threats by Law Enforcement in the US

Share this article
Click to expand Image Phoenix Police Department vehicles block off a street in Phoenix, Arizona, May 30, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Recent politically motivated threats and calls for violence by local law enforcement officers in the United States underscore the need for government authorities to ensure police equally protect all members of the public, including at protests in the wake of the November 3 elections. On November 6, an Arkansas police chief with reported ties to an anti-government militia called for recruits to “fight [their] way” into the US Congress to “arrest”…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ethiopia: Protect People as Tigray Crisis Escalates
~ Man Killed for Protecting Symbols of Peaceful Protests in Belarus
~ Peru: Amnesty International documents excessive use of force by National Police
~ At least six Ethiopian journalists arrested in past six days
~ Israel urged to lift ban on Palestine TV bureau in Jerusalem
~ Nigeria: Punitive Financial Moves Against Protesters
~ 2021 Promises Better Protection for Women From Violence, Harassment at Work
~ Californians Vote for Criminal Legal System Reform
~ Cambodia: Scrap Draft Cybercrime Law
~ Government’s anti-fake news policy potentially threatens press freedom in Spain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter