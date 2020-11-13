Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Protect People as Tigray Crisis Escalates

Click to expand Image Ethiopian women who fled fighting in Tigray region at a refugee camp in the Sudanese border town of al-Fashqa, November 13, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig (Nairobi) – The Ethiopian government and Tigray regional authorities should protect people and property at risk from the fighting. Amid credible reports of increasing casualties, the authorities on both sides should facilitate access for humanitarian groups, stop interrupting essential services, and immediately restore communication services in the region. Early on November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government…

© Human Rights Watch


