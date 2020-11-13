Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Man Killed for Protecting Symbols of Peaceful Protests in Belarus

Raman Bandarenka died yesterday as a result of a vicious beating by a group of unidentified assailants in the capital of Belarus. Today, thousands of peaceful protestors across the country demanded justice for his murder. Click to expand Image Portrait of Raman Bandarenka by Anna Redko, member of the Belarusian Union of Designers.  © Anna Redko On November 11, a group of masked thugs showed up in a Minsk courtyard, known among protesters as the “Square of Change.” Like every other day since August, they came to tear down the white-red-white ribbons that have become a key symbol…

© Human Rights Watch -


