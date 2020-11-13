Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Amnesty International documents excessive use of force by National Police

Through the immediate verification of audiovisual evidence, Amnesty International has confirmed the veracity of material showing the excessive and unnecessary use of force by the National Police in the demonstrations related the political crisis that has gripped Peru.

© Amnesty International -


