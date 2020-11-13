Tolerance.ca
Israel urged to lift ban on Palestine TV bureau in Jerusalem

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Israel’s decision to extend its 12-month-old closure of the Palestine TV bureau in East Jerusalem by another six months and the resignation of the TV channel’s Jerusalem correspondent, Christine Rinawi, after repeated police and judicial harassment. The bureau must be allowed to reopen, RSF said, calling the ban and harassment excessive and unjustified.The Israeli Security Agency announced the six-month extension on 10 November, the first anniversary of the bureau’s closure on the pretext that it

