Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2021 Promises Better Protection for Women From Violence, Harassment at Work

Click to expand Image Marcelina Bautista, leader of Centro de Apoyo y Capacitación para Empleadas del Hogar, a domestic workers organization, celebrates the beginning of a pilot program extending access to social security and healthcare benefits for domestic workers, Mexico City, Mexico.  © 2019 El Universal/RCC Agency/GDA via AP Next year promises exciting progress in the fight against gender-based violence and harassment at work. On November 16, Human Rights Watch is hosting a virtual event on taking the #MeToo movement forward and taking action for dignity and safety at work. The event…

© Human Rights Watch -


