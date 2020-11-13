Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Californians Vote for Criminal Legal System Reform

Click to expand Image California State Prison, Centinela in Imperial County, California. © Rich LaSalle/Getty Images During last week’s elections in the United States, Californians strongly supported reforming the state’s criminal legal system. In the Los Angeles County district attorney race, voters denied incumbent Jackie Lacey a third term, instead electing a candidate who promised never to seek the death penalty or to try children as adults, among other reforms. This vote followed years of protests against Lacey by Black Lives Matter-LA and partners, calling for police accountability…

© Human Rights Watch -


