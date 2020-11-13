Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Scrap Draft Cybercrime Law

Click to expand Image A man views Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook page on his mobile phone in downtown Phnom Penh, Cambodia. © 2016 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (San Francisco) – The Cambodian government should immediately scrap the draft cybercrime law, which threatens increased surveillance of internet users, privacy rights, and free speech online, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States, other concerned governments, and international technology and communications companies operating in Cambodia should call for the bill to be dropped. Human Rights Watch obtained the third…

© Human Rights Watch -


