Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt agrees to release a few journalists

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the Egyptian justice system’s agreement in principle to release five journalists but points out that this is far from enough and that only two of the five have so far been freed.A Cairo court agreed in principle on 3 November to release Sayed Abdellah and Mohamed Ibrahim, a blogger also known as Mohamed Oxygen, who have be

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Government’s anti-fake news policy potentially threatens press freedom in Spain
~ Afghan Victims Deserve Justice in Australian Inquiry
~ England is Under Lockdown Again. Is Universal Credit Ready?
~ Biden Administration Should End US Assault on United Nations
~ Pro-democracy lawmakers step down
~ Ethiopia: Investigation reveals evidence that scores of civilians were killed in massacre in Tigray state
~ Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail
~ Afghanistan: Journalist Murdered in Helmand
~ Peru: Ousting of President Threatens Rule of Law
~ New Philippine Police Chief Has Troubling Record
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter