Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England is Under Lockdown Again. Is Universal Credit Ready?

Share this article
Click to expand Image Citizens Advice operates the “Help to Claim” service, which helps people apply for Universal Credit online.  © 2020 Samer Muscati/Human Rights Watch A bleak Covid-19 winter is coming. Cases are soaring and the UK government has imposed a further one-month lockdown in England. The lockdown could push more than 2 million people into furlough, or temporary leave from work. Hundreds of thousands more could lose their jobs. Universal Credit, the country’s automated social security system, should be the lifeline it claims to be for all who need it, but its flaws could…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Afghan Victims Deserve Justice in Australian Inquiry
~ Biden Administration Should End US Assault on United Nations
~ Pro-democracy lawmakers step down
~ Ethiopia: Investigation reveals evidence that scores of civilians were killed in massacre in Tigray state
~ Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail
~ Afghanistan: Journalist Murdered in Helmand
~ Peru: Ousting of President Threatens Rule of Law
~ New Philippine Police Chief Has Troubling Record
~ US: Biden Should Reinstate Landmine Ban
~ Angola: Police Fire on Peaceful Protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter