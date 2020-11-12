Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Administration Should End US Assault on United Nations

Share this article
Click to expand Image President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, November 10, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster US President-elect Joe Biden should move quickly after his January 20, 2021 inauguration to end the Trump administration’s sustained assault on the United Nations and restore funding for lifesaving UN agencies the outgoing administration sought to undermine. The Trump administration stopped funding vital humanitarian agencies whose missions it viewed as hostile to its policies, such as the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Afghan Victims Deserve Justice in Australian Inquiry
~ England is Under Lockdown Again. Is Universal Credit Ready?
~ Pro-democracy lawmakers step down
~ Ethiopia: Investigation reveals evidence that scores of civilians were killed in massacre in Tigray state
~ Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail
~ Afghanistan: Journalist Murdered in Helmand
~ Peru: Ousting of President Threatens Rule of Law
~ New Philippine Police Chief Has Troubling Record
~ US: Biden Should Reinstate Landmine Ban
~ Angola: Police Fire on Peaceful Protesters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter