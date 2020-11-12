Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Investigation reveals evidence that scores of civilians were killed in massacre in Tigray state

Amnesty International confirms the brutal massacre of possibly hundreds of civilians in Mai-Kadra in Ethiopia's western Tigray state. The organization gathered testimonies, and its Crisis Evidence Lab verified images and video from the scene, geolocated the site and corroborated injury images with a pathologist.

© Amnesty International -


