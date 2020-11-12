Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the Zimbabwean judicial system’s persecution of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono after a Harare court refused to release him on bail today in connection with the tweet for which he was arrested nine days ago.The winner of CNN’s African Journalist of the Year award in 2008, Chin’ono has been held since 3 Novemb

© Reporters without borders -


