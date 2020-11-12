Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Journalist Murdered in Helmand

Share this article
Click to expand Image Elyas Dayee, reporter for Radio Azadi.  © Elyas Dayee/ Facebook (New York) – An improvised explosive device (IED) attached to the car of Elyas Dayee, a reporter with Azadi Radio, exploded and killed him on November 11, 2020 in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, Human Rights Watch said today. Although the Taliban have not issued any statement about the attack, Dayee had recently told Human Rights Watch that he had received numerous death threats warning him to stop his reporting on Taliban military operations. The Taliban frequently uses IEDs to carry out targeted attacks…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pro-democracy lawmakers step down
~ Ethiopia: Investigation reveals evidence that scores of civilians were killed in massacre in Tigray state
~ Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail
~ Peru: Ousting of President Threatens Rule of Law
~ New Philippine Police Chief Has Troubling Record
~ US: Biden Should Reinstate Landmine Ban
~ Angola: Police Fire on Peaceful Protesters
~ US: Biden Should Act to Ensure Rights for All
~ China: Beijing Forces Out Hong Kong Opposition Lawmakers
~ India: Tamil Nadu TV reporter killed because of status as journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter