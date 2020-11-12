Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Ousting of President Threatens Rule of Law

Share this article
Click to expand Image Martín Vizcarra speaks in front of the presidential palace after lawmakers voted to remove him from office in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. © AP Photo/Martin Mejia (Washington, DC) – The way Peru’s Congress removed President Martín Vizcarra from office on November 9, 2020, and the immediate consequences for the independence of the constitutional court, pose a serious threat to the rule of law in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The Organization of American States (OAS) should urgently convene a meeting of its Permanent Council and closely monitor the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pro-democracy lawmakers step down
~ Ethiopia: Investigation reveals evidence that scores of civilians were killed in massacre in Tigray state
~ Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono denied bail
~ Afghanistan: Journalist Murdered in Helmand
~ New Philippine Police Chief Has Troubling Record
~ US: Biden Should Reinstate Landmine Ban
~ Angola: Police Fire on Peaceful Protesters
~ US: Biden Should Act to Ensure Rights for All
~ China: Beijing Forces Out Hong Kong Opposition Lawmakers
~ India: Tamil Nadu TV reporter killed because of status as journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter