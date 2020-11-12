Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Philippine Police Chief Has Troubling Record

Click to expand Image Major General Debold Sinas. © NCRPO PIO/Facebook President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas as the new head of the Philippine National Police (PNP), despite the officer’s troubling human rights track record. Sinas did little to assuage concerns, vowing at his oath-taking ceremony at the PNP headquarters on Tuesday, to continue Duterte’s “war on drugs,” in which police extrajudicial executions have claimed thousands of lives. Sinas earned notoriety for his stint as police chief that covered the island of Negros, known for the rampant killing…

© Human Rights Watch -


