Human Rights Observatory

US: Biden Should Reinstate Landmine Ban

Click to expand Image A deminer works in Algeciras, Huila Department, Colombia in July 2020.   © 2020 Colombian Campaign to Ban Landmines (Geneva) – US President-elect Joe Biden should reinstate US policy banning US production and acquisition of antipersonnel landmines, as well as their use outside of the Korean Peninsula, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing the annual global report monitoring the international treaty prohibiting these weapons. To help prevent further landmine casualties, the United States should join the Mine Ban Treaty without delay. The 116-page “Landmine Monitor…

© Human Rights Watch -


