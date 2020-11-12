Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Police Fire on Peaceful Protesters

Click to expand Image Angolan activist Nito Alves receives assistance from paramedics after being beaten by alleged plainclothes police officers during a peaceful anti-government protest in Luanda, on November 11, 2020. © Private (Johannesburg) – Angolan police used live bullets, teargas, and dogs to disperse a peaceful anti-government protest, killing one protester, in the capital, Luanda, on November 11, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Police severely beat the well-known activists Nito Alves and Laurinda Goveia, who are both in critical condition, and arbitrarily arrested a third…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


