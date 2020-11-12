Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Biden Should Act to Ensure Rights for All

Share this article
Click to expand Image Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware on November 5, 2020, while Kamala Harris looks on. © 2020 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster   US President-elect Joe Biden should set out a comprehensive plan to prioritize human rights in the next administration, Human Rights Watch said today. The Biden administration should not only undo regressive policies of the previous administration but seek to put the United States on a path to promote respect for human rights both at home and abroad. This includes addressing systemic racism, climate change, and the right to health, including…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New Philippine Police Chief Has Troubling Record
~ US: Biden Should Reinstate Landmine Ban
~ Angola: Police Fire on Peaceful Protesters
~ China: Beijing Forces Out Hong Kong Opposition Lawmakers
~ India: Tamil Nadu TV reporter killed because of status as journalist
~ Russia: New Effort to Stifle Independent Groups
~ Forum on Information and Democracy 250 recommendations on how to stop “infodemics”
~ Mozambique: United Nations must act to address human rights violations in Cabo Delgado
~ Libya: Outspoken Benghazi Lawyer Murdered
~ Several wounded in Saudi cemetery attack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter