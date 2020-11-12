Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Beijing Forces Out Hong Kong Opposition Lawmakers

Click to expand Image Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators pose for a photo before a press conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday on November 11, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Vincent Yu (New York) – China’s top legislative body should reverse its decision effectively disqualifying four pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong, triggering the resignation of 15 others, Human Rights Watch said today. Beijing’s action marked a watershed moment, giving the Hong Kong government arbitrary power to remove any legislator whose views it dislikes, turning the semi-democratic Legislative…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


