Human Rights Observatory

India: Tamil Nadu TV reporter killed because of status as journalist

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates the urgent need for legislation protecting media personnel in India after a reporter for a Tamil-language TV channel in Chennai, the capital of the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu, was murdered on 8 November as a direct result of his status as a journalist.Tamizhan TV reporter Isravel Moses was hacked to death with machetes in the Chennai

